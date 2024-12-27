Published 07:46 IST, December 27th 2024
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Visit Former PM Manmohan Singh's Residence to Pay Homage
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night visited the residence of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh to pay their respects. Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at AIIMS in Delhi.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge visit Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's Residence to Pay Homage | Image: PTI
Both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had gone to Belagavi to attend the CWC meeting and rushed to Delhi soon after the news of Manmohan Singh's demise came.
