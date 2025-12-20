Rahul Gandhi Meets Key George Soros-Aide Cornelia Woll in Berlin: What We Know

New Delhi: A political controversy has surfaced after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen meeting Cornelia Woll in Berlin, with the interaction drawing attention due to Woll’s association with institutions linked to billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Cornelia Woll is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Central European University (CEU), an institution founded by George Soros and closely associated with his Open Society network. Soros serves as the Honorary Chair of CEU’s Board of Trustees, while his son Alexander Soros is also a board member. Several trustees on the board are linked to the Open Society Foundations, highlighting Soros’ influence in the university’s governance structure.

The meeting has triggered political reactions in India, with critics alleging that it was not an accidental interaction. The controversy has gained traction amid long-standing accusations by the BJP that Soros-backed organisations have been part of what they describe as an “anti-India toolkit” a term used by ruling party leaders to allege coordinated international efforts to influence narratives on India’s democracy, economy, farmers’ protests, minority issues, and institutional independence.

George Soros, a Hungarian-American billionaire and founder of the Open Society Foundations, has been a polarising figure in Indian political discourse. While his organisations state that they work globally to support human rights, democratic governance, transparency, and social justice, critics - particularly within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have repeatedly accused him of attempting to undermine India’s national interests.

BJP leaders have also alleged that media and investigative networks receiving donations from the Open Society Foundations — such as the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) - have been part of efforts to highlight issues like economic irregularities and policy criticisms aimed at the Indian government. This has been portrayed by critics as an attempt to destabilise India’s democratic system and influence public opinion against the government.

The party’s social media and IT cell chiefs have actively raised doubts about news organisations and civil society actors’ ties to Soros-linked funding, arguing that such associations represent a form of external interference. They contend that international financial support to NGOs and media initiatives often translates into politically charged narratives that challenge India’s policy positions and national image abroad.

Reacting sharply to the controversy, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused Rahul Gandhi of neglecting his parliamentary responsibilities and alleged that his foreign engagements point to a larger “anti-India agenda”.

“The Leader of the Opposition, whose primary responsibility was to be in Parliament when the session was underway, goes to foreign soil. At the Hertie School in Germany, he meets Cornelia Woll. Rahul Gandhi and George Soros are like two bodies, one soul, and now another proof has come to light”, Bhatia said.

He further alleged, “Rahul Gandhi goes to foreign soil and meets and interacts with those who are enemies of India, who are jealous of India, and who attack our integrity. What kind of anti-India agenda is this, where the Leader of the Opposition of India is conspiring against India by meeting with such forces?”