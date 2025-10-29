‘Rahul Gandhi Neglecting Bihar’: BJP Shares His 'Missing' Poster Saying ‘Last Seen 59 Days Ago’

New Delhi: BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of neglecting Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls and reducing the Congress to the "margins" in the Mahagathbandhan. Malviya also shared an animated 'Missing' poster featuring Rahul Gandhi's photo with the caption: “MISSING - LAST SEEN 59 DAYS AGO IN BIHAR.”

In a post on X, Malviya wrote, “It's been nearly two months since Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar. Between vacationing in Colombia and making video blogs, he neither found time to care about Bihar nor to manage the alliance. The result is clear -- the Congress is now on the margins in the Mahagathbandhan.”

He further alleged, “The people of Bihar know that voting for Congress-RJD means voting for those who don't work for Bihar, but instead loot it at the first opportunity. Remember, the Lalu family has always filled their own home, while Bihar remained poor and neglected.” Today, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition will address his first political rally in poll-bound Bihar along with RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav.

The duo will hold a joint rally in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.