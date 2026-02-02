'Rahul Gandhi Playing Politics Over A Book That Hasn't Even Been Published': Ravi Shankar Prasad On Parliament Showdown

New Delhi: After the showdown in Parliament between Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the authenticity of the Congress MP's claims saying that he was quoting something that was unpublished.

Prasad also pointed out that the same Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, has claimed China to be a bully and India gave it a befitting answer.

"The Army Chief Rahul Gandhi is talking about, we have thousands of his video who said that China was a bully and India gave them a proper answer. He does not want to quote that, he wants to quote something which is not even published," Prasad said.

Hitting at Rahul Gandhi, Prasad said, he should "stop insulting the country and the Army."

"Not even once, has Rahul Gandhi spoken anything good about India," he added.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi's statements in the Lower House, Prasad said, "We are all deeply pained by Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Parliament today. ​​Defaming the army and undermining their morale has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi...He is playing politics over a book that hasn't even been published yet."

BJP Mysore MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said that it was just a "piece of news" that had no authenticity.

"It is clear that we have to follow the rules and regulation of the House. Defence Minister made it clear that we have to follow the rules and regulation of the House. Defence Minister made it clear that either he should leave the floor of the House or state the source from where he is quoting," Wadiyar said.

The BJP MP clarified that "as long as this is official published source", Rahul Gandhi can quote it in Parliament. "It was a piece of news that had no authenticity," he said.

In reaction to Rahul Gandhi's controversial claims in Parliament, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "The Speaker requested him to speak, and every member should abide by the Speaker's instructions after he speaks. Isn't that everyone's duty? But Rahul Gandhi considers himself above the rules, so no one can help him."

Questioning the authenticity of his claims, Joshi said, "My question is, a book that hasn't even been published, and based on some informal notes from that book, a review appears in a magazine, and based on that review, Rahul Gandhi gives a speech in the House."

The Stand-Off In Parliament

The Parliament witnessed a heated confrontation on Monday, after Rahul Gandhi quoted a magazine article that contained excerpts from an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. He even asked the government why it was "so scared" of its content, and insisted on reading excerpts related to the Doklam standoff.

"What does it contain which is scaring them so much? If they are not scared, I should be allowed to read on," Rahul Gandhi said during the motion of thanks on the President's Address.