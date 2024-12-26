Rahul Gandhi Returns To Old Tactics, Doubts EC's Role In Maharashtra Elections Says 'Something Is Wrong'

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again raised doubts no the role of election commission in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections saying “there is something wrong, somewhere.”

As per sources, while speaking at the CWC meeting, Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the results of the Maharashtra assembly elections and termed the role of the Election Commission as suspicious.

He said, “There was a big change in the voters list. 72 lakh voters were added after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in 118 seats of Maharashtra, out of which BJP won 102. It makes clear that there is something wrong, somewhere.”

Further in the CWC meeting, Congress decided to launch a nationwide public outreach campaign 'Sanvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra' from villages, townships in relay form.

“2025 to be a year of organisational revamping of Congress at every level,” said KC Venugopal after CWC meeting.

"Congress will launch 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' political campaign raising issues concerning people from December 2024 to Januart 2026," KC Venugopal added.