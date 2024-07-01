Published 22:19 IST, July 1st 2024
Rahul Shows Lord Shiva Poster in LS: What Rules Say
Lok Sabha Speaker opposed Gandhi's act of showing Lord Shiva's picture in the House and said, "Rules don't allow the display of placards."
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Speaker opposed Gandhi's act of showing Lord Shiva's picture in the House and said, "Rules don't allow the display of placards." | Image: Screen Grab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:10 IST, July 1st 2024