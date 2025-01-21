Rahul Gandhi Sued! Bihar Man Files Petition Against Congress Leader Over Loss of Rs 5 Litres of Milk, Here's What Happened

Rahul Gandhi Sued! Bihar Man Files Petition Against Congress Leader Over Loss of 5 Litres of Milk, Here's What Happened | Image: PTI file photo

Patna: In a shocking move, a resident of Bihar logged a complaint in a local court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that the latter caused him to drop a pail of milk resulting in a loss of Rs 250.

The bizarre development occurred in Samastipur district, where complainant Mukesh Chaudhary claimed that he received a shock upon hearing Gandhi's "fight against the Indian state" remark last week.

"I was in such a state of shock that my bucket full of five litres of milk, priced at Rs 50 per litre, slipped off my hand. Rahul Gandhi was threatening the sovereignty of the nation," alleged Chaudhary.

The resident of Sonupur village also showed the media a copy of his petition, filed in the civil court of Rosera sub-division, seeking the trial of Gandhi under various BNS sections, including 152 that pertain to sedition.

It was not known whether the petition had been admitted by the court.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Addressing the party leader after the inauguration of Congress' new headquarters in the national capital Rahul said, "Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself."