Abuse Politics Backfires: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Face BJP Fire Over Remarks on PM Modi’s Mother; Congress Calls It ‘Diversion Tactic’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the RJD and Congress, claiming "abuses" hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the opposition's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav finding themselves in hot water.

The BJP has accused the Congress of "lowering" the political standards by making such remarks and demanded an apology from both Rahul and Tejashwi. However, Congress has said that the BJP is raising "irrelevant" issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, strongly condemning the language used against the Prime Minister. Labelling the language used against PM Modi as a "stain on democracy," he said that the Congress' politics under Gandhi has reached "its lowest level".

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership," Shah posted on X.

"This clearly shows that the Congress party has returned to its old ways and character, through which it has always poisoned the country's political culture. This is an insult to every mother, every son, for which 140 crore countrymen will never forgive them," he added.

BJP president JP Nadda also trained guns on Congress and RJD, saying that the abuses hurled against PM Modi and his mother have crossed all limits of indecency. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav apologise.

"The so-called Voter Adhikaar Yatra of the Congress, in which the late mother of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi was abused from the Congress-RJD platform, is highly condemnable and reprehensible," Nadda said.

"This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologise for this heinous act," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Rahul Gandhi has "lost his senses".

"I am stating clearly that Rahul Gandhi ka dimaag chori ho gaya hai. When one loses one's senses, one tends to speak such indecent things. You are called a national leader, yet you say such things. What right do you have to be called a national leader? We should ignore when somebody's mind gets lost," Fadnavis told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that such remarks were an insult to 140 crore Indians.

"He (PM Modi) is the world's most popular leader now. This undignified language from the INDIA bloc platform is an insult to 140 crore Indians. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply. No civilised society can accept such language. Congress and RJD leaders should apologise for this," Adityanath told reporters.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan targeted the RJD over the issue, saying that speaking like "goons" was a tradition of the opposition party in Bihar.

"They have spoken like local goons, and this is a tradition of the RJD, which has defamed our Bihar since the 1990s, and till now we are fighting for our lost legacy and respect. Are these your party workers, or are they your goons who are verbally abusing the Prime Minister's mother?" Paswan told reporters here.

However, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the BJP was raising "irrelevant" issues to distract from the crucial ones.

"These talks are just to distract. This is not our culture, and we don't talk like this. Because the questions being raised are so sharp, they (BJP) cannot answer, and thus, they are raising irrelevant issues such as this," Pawan Khera told ANI.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi, in his Muffarpur rally on Wednesday, doubled down on his criticism of PM Modi over claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding the "halting" of conflict between India and Pakistan, where Gandhi addressed the PM as "tu" while narrating the incident.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.