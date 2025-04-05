Rahul Gandhi Terms Waqf Bill a ‘Weapon to Target Muslims’

Rahul Gandhi has once again come down heavily on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a “tool to attack Muslims” | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , has once again come down heavily on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a “tool to attack Muslims” and warning that it opens the door for future assaults on other religious communities.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi said, “I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn’t take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians.”

“The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks – and it is our collective duty to defend it,” he added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to restructure the administration of Waqf boards and streamline the management of Waqf properties, was cleared in both Houses of Parliament after intense debates.

In the Lok Sabha, the bill was passed with 288 votes in favour and 232 against, following a 12-hour-long discussion. In the Rajya Sabha, the debate extended past midnight before the bill was passed with 128 votes to 95.

Congress Labels the Bill ‘Unconstitutional and Anti-Democratic’

The Congress party has fiercely opposed the bill from the outset, calling it unconstitutional and a blatant interference in the religious and personal affairs of minorities.

Gandhi echoed these sentiments earlier during the Lok Sabha session, declaring, “The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights.”

‘Waqf Bill a Watershed Moment’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the bill a “watershed moment” and defended it as a necessary reform to empower the marginalised and bring transparency to Waqf property management.