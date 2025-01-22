Rahul Gandhi Unwell, Skips Delhi Poll Rally

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could not address a public meeting in Sadar Bazar assembly constituency here on Wednesday as he was unwell and appealed to people via a message, which was read out at the rally, to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming polls.

Due to ill health, Gandhi could not travel to Karnataka's Belagavi for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally on Tuesday and earlier his political programme in New Delhi constituency could not be held.

The Congress maintained till the last minute that Gandhi would be addressing the rally in Sadar Bazar but announced towards the end of the public meeting, held near the Inderlok metro station here, that he would not be able to make it.

The Congress' Anil Bhardwaj is contesting from Sadar Bazar constituency.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav addressed the rally and attacked the AAP government as well as the BJP in his address.

"I inform you with regret that Rahul Gandhi will not be able to be amongst us today as he is unwell. He has sent a message for you which I want to read out -- 'I regret that I am not able to come for this meeting in Sadar but I know thousands of people who love me will be present at the meeting. My best wishes to all of you'." "I feel that Anil Bhardwaj ji has a separate place in the politics of Delhi... in view of his hard work and that of other party leaders who are contesting, I appeal to you to ensure that the Congress wins by a huge mandate. As soon as I am well, I will try to come for the campaign in Delhi and particularly in Sadar and meet all of you," Gandhi was quoted as saying.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.