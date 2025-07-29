Rahul Seems To Use The F-Word Inadvertently, Then Corrects Himself

New Delhi: An unexpected and awkward moment was captured in the Parliament when Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi stunned the Lok Sabha when he allegedly uttered an expletive, the F-word, while addressing the House during a fiery debate on Operation Sindoor. The incident, which occurred during a high-voltage discussion on national security, saw Rahul Gandhi visibly caught in the momentum of his rhetoric before he abruptly checked himself, corrected the sentence, and continued. Though Rahul Gandhi's F-word fumble in the Parliament left even members of his own party visibly taken aback.

It was during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, when Rahul Gandhi, while criticising the government’s handling of the top-secret Operation Sindoor, alleged strategic missteps by the Centre in identifying the true adversary on the battlefield. However, it wasn’t his strategic argument that grabbed headlines, but it was the explosive verbal misfire mid-speech that drew attention across the internet. In a clip that has since gone viral, Rahul Gandhi can be heard declaring with urgency, saying, “That the Government of India thought they were fighting Pakistan, and when they arrived, they suddenly realised that they were not f… ahh fighting Pakistan, they were fighting China and Pakistan.”

The brief but unsuitable moment electrified the atmosphere in the Lok Sabha. Some Congress MPs shifted uncomfortably in their seats, several were visibly stunned, and others exchanged hurried glances, unsure of how to process the slip. Though the LoP instantly caught himself, replacing the partial expletive with “fighting”, the damage, in the age of instant video-sharing, was already done. The footage made its way to social media within minutes, igniting a firestorm of reactions.

The viral video featuring this segment has since exploded across platforms, with netizens weighing in. Some reacted with humour, others with criticism, and several questioned the decorum expected from someone occupying the position of the Leader of the Opposition. As one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Rahul Gandhi just dropped the F bomb in Parliament and tried to cover it up like nothing happened. What even was that?” Another quipped, “Operation Sindoor turned into Operation Slip Tongue. Never a dull day when Rahul speaks.” A more critical user stated, “How do you almost say the F-word in Parliament? And then pretend like it didn’t happen? Total embarrassment.”

On the other end of the spectrum, a few tried to defend Gandhi, claiming he got carried away in the heat of the moment. “The man was passionate, not profane. It’s obvious he corrected himself,” read one comment.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders were quick to seize the moment, interpreting it as symbolic of the Congress party’s declining standards.