Police, Medical Teams On High Alert, CCTVs Deployed: Indian Railways Set Major Plans For New Year Rush In Varanasi

Varanasi: The railway administration has initiated major preparations to manage the passenger influx during the New Year celebrations and the upcoming Magh Mela. With nearly 5 lakh people visiting daily for Kashi Vishwanath Darshan, authorities have made arrangements for transportation and security. In view of the large crowd expected for Kashi Vishwanath Darshan on the New Year, the police administration in Varanasi is on alert. Whether it is the Magh Mela or the New Year, crowds of pilgrims always visit Kashi.

To tackle the winter chill and massive crowds, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station has established a dedicated holding area to protect passengers from the cold and potential illnesses, and has deployed medical teams. Monitoring has been intensified, with CCTV cameras being installed and repaired to maintain order during the peak holiday and pilgrimage season.

It is reported that 120 cameras have been installed at Varanasi Cantt station, which the Station Director monitors. GRP, police forces, and railway police will maintain continuous surveillance to ensure passenger safety. To manage the large crowds during the New Year, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has suspended VIP darshan. Speaking to ANI, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said the Temple Trust decided to suspend VIP darshan from December 24 due to expected increases in the number of devotees.

" It has been noticed that the crowd increases during the end and beginning of the New Year, and it has already begun increasing for a week." On December 24, 2025, the temple trust decided that it would not be possible to provide any special facilities, implement any protocol, or grant any special access for darshan.", Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said.

He further elaborated on the normal darshan process, which will be available to all devotees. "So, the general instruction is that it will not be possible to provide any special facilities during peak hours. Regular darshan, which we call "jhanki darshan", is available for all devotees. It is the same process for every visitor."

This move aims to ensure a smooth experience for the influx of pilgrims. Mishra indicated a potential revisit to VIP facilities once crowds subside.

"Therefore, it has been decided to postpone this (VIP Darshan) for the time being, and once the crowds subside and the number of devotees returns to normal, we will consider what facilities can be provided.", the CEO said. When asked about the number of devotees in the previous year, he said it was around 5-8 lakh. He mentioned that the same rush is expected this year for the New Year. He noted that there could be an exception this year, as they have seen a decrease in visitors after Mahakumbh, with around a 40% decline in devotees.

He said the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous temples in Varanasi. The ban was implemented to ensure the safety and security of every worshipper and to make visiting the temple a matter of belief, not ego. They therefore appealed to everyone to respect this decision.