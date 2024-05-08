Advertisement

Indian Railways has launched inexpensive food outlets on platforms, mostly for common coach passengers, as part of a new push to improve passenger comfort. In order to meet the demands of travelers during short train stops, this service attempts to offer quick and reasonably priced lunch options.

Affordable Food Prices

Now, travelers may enjoy a basic meal of puri-sabzi for a just Rs 20.

For those seeking a full thali meal to go, there is a more substantial choice available for Rs 50.

There are about 150 food counters spread out among 100 stations, guaranteeing that these meals are available to everyone.

These stations offer a prompt and effective solution in recognition of the difficulty passengers encounter when trying to get meals during brief breaks. Previous efforts have made sure that general coach passengers have access to drinking water, and this service expands convenience to include meals. By providing millions of general coach passengers with convenient, quick, and reasonably priced food alternatives on the platform, Indian Railways has taken a major step towards enhancing their travel experience. Travelers searching for reasonably priced food options on their trips are anticipated to find it to be a pleasant respite.