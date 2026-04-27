Respite From Heat? Rain And Dust Strom Alert In Delhi-NCR & Adjoining Regions In Next Two Hours

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness light rainfall or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Monday evening, according to the latest weather alert.

The advisory issued at 7 pm on April 27 said wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected across several areas of Delhi-NCR, bringing temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

Neighbouring regions, however, may experience more intense weather activity. A dust storm followed by thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and lightning is very likely in parts of Haryana, including Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad and Hodal.

Similar conditions have been forecast for parts of Uttar Pradesh such as Nandgaon and Barsana, and Rajasthan districts including Bhiwadi, Tijara, Khairthal, Kotputli and Alwar. These areas may witness stronger winds ranging between 30 and 60 kmph.

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Heat Wave Warning

Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that large parts of the country is reeling under intense heat, with maximum temperatures ranging between 40°C and 46°C. However, relatively milder conditions were experienced over the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar and the Northeast, where temperatures stayed below 36°C. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 46.9°C in Akola.

According to the IMD, isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on April 26, with heatwave conditions likely to persist on April 27. Similar conditions were forecast in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and 27.

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Heatwave conditions are also expected across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat during this period. In addition, parts of Chhattisgarh are likely to continue experiencing such conditions until April 28.

The weather department further noted that hot and humid weather is very likely in isolated pockets of Tripura, coastal Maharashtra and coastal Gujarat on April 26. Similar conditions are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Kerala during the same timeframe.

Warm night conditions are also on the radar, with Uttar Pradesh likely to witness such conditions on April 26. Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Madhya Pradesh may experience warm nights on April 26 and 27, while Chhattisgarh is expected to see similar conditions on April 27 and 28.

Western Disturbance Influencing Weather Patterns

The IMD said a Western Disturbance is currently positioned roughly along Longitude 80°E to the north of Latitude 32°N. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas in the lower tropospheric levels, while another such system is active over northeast Jharkhand and nearby regions.

A trough or wind discontinuity is extending from North Interior Karnataka to the Comorin area, passing through South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric levels.

Additionally, an anti-cyclonic circulation is present over interior Maharashtra and adjoining regions in the lower and middle tropospheric levels. Another upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central Madhya Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels.