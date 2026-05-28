Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Lash Delhi-NCR, Sudden Weather Shift Triggers Chaos on Roads; Flights Affected

New Delhi: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and dust storms swept through Delhi and several parts of the NCR on Thursday evening, bringing major relief from the intense heatwave that had gripped the area over the last few days.

Strong winds, lightning and showers lashed areas across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby regions, leading to a sharp dip in temperatures and giving residents a much-needed break from the soaring heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued weather alerts for Delhi-NCR, saying that strong thunderstorms with lightning and isolated hailstorms were expected in numerous locations across the region.

Why is the weather changing?

Explaining the sudden change in weather conditions, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told media, “If we look at Northwest India, maximum temperatures have primarily been running high, hovering at 45 degrees Celsius or above. Our forecast indicates that over the coming three days, under the influence of a Western Disturbance and the simultaneous arrival of easterly winds over the plains of Northwest India, thunderstorm activity is expected across the Western Himalayan region as well as the adjacent plains.”

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He said the changing weather pattern is expected to provide significant relief from the ongoing heatwave in several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD warns of strong winds, hailstorms

While the rain offered relief, the weather bureau has issued warnings of severe weather activity in numerous regions.

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According to the IMD, wind speeds in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions may reach 60 to 70 kilometres per hour and could even touch 80 kilometres per hour at some places. Srivastava added that some sections of Uttar Pradesh may experience even stronger winds of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, with gusts occasionally exceeding 100 kilometres per hour.

The IMD has also issued hailstorm warnings for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, advising residents to exercise caution amid the shifting weather patterns.