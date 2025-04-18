Rain Relief: Delhi Gets a Breather From Scorching Heat, More Showers Likely Tomorrow | VIDEO

Delhi Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the showers and said more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: After days of relentless heat, Delhiites finally got a much-needed breather as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening. The downpour brought relief from the sweltering conditions, bringing temperatures down and smiles across the city.

The showers not only broke the prolonged dry spell but also improved the air quality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the showers and said more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

As the rain brought a welcome change in weather, netizens took to social media to share their joy. Many users posted videos of the rain falling over rooftops, wet roads reflecting the city lights, and steaming cups of chai by their windows.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “When the world gives you rain- bloom." Thunderstorm ⚡windstorm🍃 and slight drizzling 🌧️ in Delhi giving some respite from hot and suffocating weather 🤍"