‘Bring Raja to Shillong, We’ll Kill Him There’: Raj Plotted Murder on Sonam's Wedding Day; Sources

Shillong: As chilling new details emerge in the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, Republic TV sources have revealed that Raj Kushwaha had asked Sonam Raghuvanshi to bring her husband to Shillong, where the murder would be carried out.

According to sources, Sonam had earlier told Raj that she would reunite with him only after visiting the Kamakhya Temple. Then Kushwaha reportedly instructed her to plan a trip to Meghalaya — where Raja was eventually killed.

Police sources also revealed that Sonam was planning to escape to Nepal via Uttar Pradesh. After Raja's murder, she left Shillong and travelled to Indore to meet Raj Kushwaha. From there, she went underground in Uttar Pradesh before finally surrendering on June 8.

How the Plot Began

Fresh information suggests that on Sonam's wedding day, Raj Kushwaha was extremely distraught and broke down in front of his friends. It was then that the group allegedly decided to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi.