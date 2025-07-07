Raj Thackeray’s MNS Leader’s Half-Naked Son Abuses Woman Speaking Marathi | WATCH

New Delhi: Rahil Javed Sheikh, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Sheikh, has been booked by Mumbai Police after allegedly misbehaving with Marathi actress and influencer Rajshree More while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place late Sunday and was partially captured on video by More herself.

In the video, Rahil is seen half-naked, getting out of his car after allegedly ramming into Rajshree’s vehicle, and then engaging in a heated verbal spat with her. The situation escalated when Rahil also began arguing with the police who arrived at the scene.

‘Go Tell Them I'm Javed Sheikh's Son’: Rahil Seen Threatening in Viral Clip

In one part of the viral video, Rahil is seen threatening Rajshree and challenging her to report him to the authorities. “Go and tell the cops I’m Javed Sheikh’s son, then you’ll see what happens,” he says in Marathi, while appearing aggressive and confrontational.

Rajshree later posted a photo of the FIR registered against Rahil and accused MNS supporters of targeting her over her previous remarks on the Marathi language and migrant workers in Maharashtra.

Rajshree More, who is also known as actress Rakhi Sawant’s close friend, recently came under fire for a video where she criticized the enforcement of the Marathi language and questioned the local population’s work ethic.

The video had triggered protests by MNS workers, with a formal complaint lodged against her at Oshiwara police station.

Following the backlash, More had issued a public apology and deleted the contentious video. However, the recent altercation with Rahil Sheikh has reignited tensions.