Raj Thackeray’s Son Amit Trails in Mahim, Shiv Sena-UBT Leads with 12,000 Vote Margin

Mahim Election Results 2024: Amit Thackery, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is trailing against Mahesh Sawant in the Mumbai's Mahim constituency.

As of 4 PM, shiv sena is leading with 47381 votes, and AMIT RAJ

is traling with 31611 votes.

BJP was leading on 220 seats, while congeess was on 57 seats in Maharashtra. The Mahim Assembly constituency, historically linked to the Thackeray family, continues to be a critical battleground for the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

This seat, once a stronghold of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, is now at the center of political rivalry in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of the party takes the lead. Mahesh Sawant, a candidate supported by Uddhav, seeks to maintain his position and carry forward the legacy of the Thackeray family, which has held sway in the region for decades.

Mahim,birthplace of Shiv Sena, was the site of the movement’s first cry for attention, with the famous slogan, "Awaz konecha — Shiv Senecha" ("Whose voice is it Shiv Sena's") reverberating through the streets. The constituency, however, is now fragmented, with the original Shiv Sena split into three factions: the MNS, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, and the camp led by Eknath Shinde.