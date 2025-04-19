Raj-Uddhav Reunion Buzz: Here’s How Devendra Fadnavis Reacted to The Thackeray Truce

Raj-Uddhav Reunion Buzz: Here’s What Devendra Fadnavis Had to Say About the Thackeray Truce | Image: R Digital

New Delhi: In a political development that could reshape Maharashtra's politics, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray have expressed willingness to set aside their long-standing differences in the interest of the state and the Marathi identity.

The prospect of a reunion between the two cousins, once seen as bitter political rivals, drew an encouraging response from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “If the two come together, we will be happy about it, because if people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed the thaw in relations between the two Thackerays.

“Raj Thackeray has said that if there are any grudges between the two brothers, then I will keep my ego aside and remove them for the best interests of Maharashtra. On this, Uddhav Thackeray responded by saying there are no grudges, and if any remain, he is ready to eliminate them,” Raut told reporters. However, he cautioned against compromising party principles, stating, “You should not give place in your home to the enemy of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT)... If you agree on this, we will surely talk.”

The buzz around the possible reunion began earlier in the day after Raj Thackeray’s candid interview with actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. In the interview, Raj spoke about pressing issues facing the Marathi community, the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections, and a potential alliance with Uddhav.

“The disputes and disagreements between us are minor, compared to greater causes. Maharashtra is far bigger than our personal issues. These matters are trivial in the fight for the existence of the Marathi identity,” Raj said, in remarks quoted by Loksatta.

“Coming together or working together isn’t a difficult thing—it’s only a matter of will. And it’s not just about me. I believe all Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single front.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Uddhav Thackeray stressed that he had moved past differences. “I’ve already ended the fights between us. I’m willing to do whatever it takes for Maharashtra,” he said.