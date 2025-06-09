Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi Autopsy Reveals Killer Used Sharp Weapons, Netizens Ask: Why?

New Delhi: Spin-chilling details from Raja Raghuvanshi’s autopsy have emerged which indicate he suffered serious head injuries from an extremely sharp weapon twice. The autopsy comes after police nabbed Sonam, Raja’s wife, who as per police hired contract killers from Madhya Pradesh to murder him in an alleged love affair with one of the murder accused Raj Kushwaha.

“Post-mortem saying two injuries with a sharp cutting weapon”, Meghalaya Special Investigation Team chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor was quoted as saying. Raja was married to Sonam, daughter of a plywood businessman in Ghazipur.

Sonam’s father has however maintained that her daughter is innocent and Meghalaya police was “lying from the beginning”.

"...My daughter is innocent. I have trust in my daughter. She cannot do this (kill her husband)... They got married with the consent of both families. The state (Meghalaya) Government has been lying from the beginning,” Sonam’s father Devi Singh earlier told reporters. He also demanded a CBI probe in what is now being dubbed as the Meghalaya honeymoon murder.

Interestingly, it was Sonam’s brother who tipped of the police which finally led to the arrest of three individuals who were apparently hired by Sonam to kill her husband.

“My daughter came to a dhaba in Ghazipur last night and she called her brother...Police went to the dhaba, and she was taken from there. I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Why will my daughter do such a thing (kill her husband)? The Meghalaya Police is lying. My daughter reached Ghazipur on her own. She was not arrested in Meghalaya. We were thinking of meeting Madhya Pradesh CM and then Union HM Amit Shah to request a CBI inquiry. Meghalaya Police is making up stories. Let the CBI inquiry begin, all officers at the police station (in Meghalaya) will be behind bars..."

The police has meanwhile arrested three people in a raid across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for allegedly murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly on instructions from Sonam.

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi were married on May 11. The couple embarked on a honeymoon to Meghalaya post wedding. On May 23, both went missing and a massive manhunt was launched by Meghalaya Police. There were poster in all of Indore as Raja’s family went in desperate search of their missing son.

On June 2, nine days after the mysterious disappearance, police recovered Raja’s body from a gorge. There were several theories that erupted on social media, some even suggesting even Sonam met the fate as her husband. The tragic honeymoon became a talking point as Meghalaya’s tourism came under serious scanner on social media.

But, if police are to be believed, Sonam knew the three accused and was the main conspirator of the murder.

"Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case. 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, a female has surrendered, and the operation is still on to catch one more assailant,” Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma tweeted this morning.

Meghalaya Police confirmed the developments in another tweet, saying, Sonam “voluntarily surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Ghazipur”. Sonam Raghuvanshi will now be taken to Meghalaya for the probe to continue in the honeymoon murder case.

The case has sparked an online debate on whether Sonam-Raja wedding was against their wishes under parental pressure?

“Imagine the heartbreak and pain Raja would have experienced the moment before he was killed. If you don't want to get married, then don't. At least don't separate a son from his mother and family,” a X user wrote.

Meanwhile, as silence and grief spread around Indore after learning Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, the Kashi Dhaba owner revealed Sonam’s state before being arrested by police.

“Sonam came here around 1 AM. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family.”