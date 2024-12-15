Rajasthan: 24 Students Hospitalised Due to Suspected Gas Leak in Jaipur Coaching Institute

Jaipur: A shocking incident occurred at the Utkarsh coaching institute in Jaipur's Gopalpura area, where 24 students fell unconscious due to the spread of poisonous gas. The students were rushed to Somani Hospital, with seven admitted and two in critical condition in the ICU.

According to Mahesh Nagar police station SHO Kavita Sharma, investigations are underway to determine the source of the gas leak. Preliminary reports suggest that the poisonous gas may have spread from the drain behind the coaching institute.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of students in educational institutions. Authorities are working to identify the cause of the gas leak and prevent such incidents in the future.

The condition of the two critically ill students is being closely monitored, and hospital authorities are providing all necessary medical assistance.

A purported video from outside the coaching centre has surfaced on social media, showing people helping the fainted students out of the premises and rushing them for medical attention after the suspected gas leak.

As of now, the condition of the students is said to be stable with two of them receiving treatment in an ICU. The exact number of students who were affected by the incident remains unknown.

According to media reports, Jaipur police have said the matter will be investigated and legal action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.

Several student leaders, including former Rajasthan University Student Union President Nirmal Choudhary, gathered outside the hospital where the students were admitted, demanding action against the coaching centre where the gas leak took place.

Reports suggested that following the incident, a massive crowd of students gathered outside the coaching centre, which comes under the Maheshwar Nagar police station area of Jaipur. The students are protesting against the institute and district administration.