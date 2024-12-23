Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls In Deep Borewell In Kotputli-Behror District, Rescue Efforts Underway

Jaipur: A 3-year-old girl on Monday fell into a deep borewell in the Sarund area located in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, days after the death of 5-year-old child after he fell in a deep borewell in the Dausa district of the state. On information, the local police team from the Sarund police station along with the fire department officials and the SDRF teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation to save the girl.

SHO (Sarund) Mohammad Imran said that the open borewell is around 150 feet deep and rescue teams are making all the efforts to retrieve the girl as early as possible.

SHO Imran said that the girl, identified as Chetna, was playing in the agricultural field of his father when she accidently slipped into the borewell.

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore spoke to the officers and instructed them to ensure speedy rescue of the girl.

Further details regarding the rescue of the girl are being awaited.

Earlier on December 11, a 5-year-old boy, who was stuck at a 150-feet depth borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, was taken out from the hole after a three-day-long rescue operation but was declared dead by the doctors.

The boy identified as Aryan was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village when he slipped into the borewell.