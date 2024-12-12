Rajasthan: 5-Year-Old Dies After Being Trapped in 150-foot-Deep Borewell for 55 Hours

Jaipur: A five-year-old boy who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan 's Dausa has been declared dead despite a 55-hour rescue effort.

The boy, Aryan, was pulled out with a rope in an unconscious state and rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. He fell into the borewell while playing in a field in Kalikhad village around 3 pm on Monday, and the rescue operation began an hour later.

Deepak Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of the Government District Hospital where the boy was taken, said, "The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible... we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead."

Oxygen was supplied to him through a pipe, and a camera was inserted into the borewell to monitor his condition. A parallel pit was dug using drilling machines to reach the child.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel reported numerous challenges in the operation, including the water level estimated to be around 160 feet. The difficulty in capturing the boy's movements on camera due to steam underground and safety concerns for the rescue staff were also significant obstacles.