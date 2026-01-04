Rajasthan: Ancient Pot Discovered; Archaeology Department to Investigate Treasure Claims

Tonk: An ancient pot-like vessel was discovered during excavation in the Devari village on Saturday, which the villagers suspect to be a buried treasure, a claim yet to be examined by the Archaeology Department.

Ram Ratan Sokaria, Additional District Collector, informed that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and safely deposited it in the sub-treasury in Niwai.

"On January 3rd, our officials and police officers received information that a pot-like vessel had been found in the grazing land, which might contain something of archaeological significance. Upon receiving this information, the Tehsildar and our police officers went to the spot, and under videography, they retrieved the pot-like object and safely deposited it in the sub-treasury in Niwai," Sokaria stated.

He further stated that the police and administration are waiting for the Archaeology Department to lead the investigation.

Advertisement

"We have now written to the Director of the Archaeology Department regarding this, requesting that they send a team to examine it and take further action for its proper disposition... The team from the Archaeology Department will arrive, and then it will be opened. Only then will we know what is inside," ADM said.

Additionally, Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Rajesh Kumar Meena said that a special team has been formed to investigate the site with suspicion of occult rituals.

Advertisement

"The vessel was sealed in the presence of administrative officials on Saturday night and placed in the Sub-Treasury for safekeeping. We have also formed a special team to investigate the site of the discovery. Since rose petals were found, we are investigating who placed them there and if an attempt at occult rituals (Tantra-Mantra) was made," SP said.

Meanwhile, Naresh Gurjar, Tehsildar, Niwai, stated that owing to the ritualistic items found at the site, leading to speculations over the presence of a buried body.

"Initially, villagers feared a body might be buried due to the ritualistic items found at the spot. Upon excavation, the vessel emerged. Following orders from SDM Preeti Meena, the item has been sealed and kept in the Sub-Treasury office at the old Tehsil premises," Tehsildar said.

The mystery began on Saturday evening in the pasture lands of Devari village, Niwai Tehsil, Tonk district. Some villagers noticed fresh rose petals, a pair of slippers, and heavy vehicle tyre marks at a specific spot. Fearing something sinister--such as a buried body or the aftermath of an occult ritual--they alerted the local administration and police.

Under the supervision of police and administrative officials, a JCB machine was used to excavate the site. At a depth of approximately 10 feet, a large, pot-shaped metal vessel (Deg) was discovered. The vessel weighs between 100 to 150 kg, stands 2 feet high, and is 1.5 feet wide.

As news of the discovery spread, hundreds of villagers gathered, fueling rumours that the vessel contained ancient treasure. The investigation will be conducted under the "Indian Treasure Trove Act," which governs the discovery of any buried assets or historical artefacts.