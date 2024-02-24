Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 9th, 2021 at 12:15 IST

Rajasthan Assembly adjourned for the day after obituary references

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) The proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly were adjourned for the day on Thursday after paying obituary references to departed leaders.

The session started with Assembly Speaker C P Joshi appreciating the contributions of the late leaders.

He asked the members to observe a two-minute silence in their remembrance.

The House paid tributes to former Rajasthan Governor and UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia, former Governor of Kerala and Bihar Raghunadan Bhatia, former J-K Governor Jagmohan, former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and others.  Members also paid tributes to those killed in lightning strikes on July 11 in Jaipur, Dholpur and Kota in the state. PTI AG DV DV

Published September 9th, 2021 at 12:15 IST

