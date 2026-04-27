Rajasthan Assembly Targeted By Second Bomb Threat In 14 Days; Security Agencies On High Alert
High alert in the Rajasthan capital on Friday after the state Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) received a bomb threat, marking the second such security scare in less than a fortnight.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jaipur: High alert in the Rajasthan capital on Friday after the state Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) received a bomb threat, marking the second such security scare in less than a fortnight.
The threat, sent via an anonymous email, triggered an immediate evacuation of the premises and a massive multi-agency search operation.
According to police officials, the email was received by the Assembly Secretariat at approximately 9:15 AM.
The message warned of four powerful explosions set to occur at 1:00 PM, allegedly carried out by two suicide attackers brought from Chennai.
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The email specifically claimed that the attackers would be wearing explosive belts that would automatically detonate once they reached their targets within the high-security complex.
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