Deeply Saddened: Bhajan Lal Visits Injured at Jaipur Hospital After Massive Fire on Highway

Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS Hospital to meet the injured victims of a tragic accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, which claimed four lives | Image: X

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS Hospital to meet the injured victims of a tragic accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, which claimed four lives and left over 20 people injured. The CM assessed the situation and assured all possible assistance to the affected.

The accident occurred when a truck carrying chemicals collided with multiple other vehicles, triggering a massive fire. Several vehicles were engulfed in flames, leaving many severely injured. Firefighters are at the site working to control the blaze.

Jaipur Highway Collision: Death Toll Rises to 4, Over 20 Hurt

A chemical-laden truck collided with other trucks on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway early Friday morning, causing a devastating fire, authorities reported. The incident has so far resulted in four fatalities, with many others suffering burn injuries. Emergency services are continuing rescue efforts at the scene.