Published 09:06 IST, December 20th 2024
Deeply Saddened: Bhajan Lal Visits Injured at Jaipur Hospital After Massive Fire on Highway
Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS Hospital to meet the injured victims of a tragic accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, which claimed four lives
- India News
- 2 min read
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS Hospital to meet the injured victims of a tragic accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, which claimed four lives and left over 20 people injured. The CM assessed the situation and assured all possible assistance to the affected.
The accident occurred when a truck carrying chemicals collided with multiple other vehicles, triggering a massive fire. Several vehicles were engulfed in flames, leaving many severely injured. Firefighters are at the site working to control the blaze.
Jaipur Highway Collision: Death Toll Rises to 4, Over 20 Hurt
A chemical-laden truck collided with other trucks on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway early Friday morning, causing a devastating fire, authorities reported. The incident has so far resulted in four fatalities, with many others suffering burn injuries. Emergency services are continuing rescue efforts at the scene.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of civilian casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on Jaipur-Ajmer national highway. On receiving the information of the incident, I went to SMS Hospital and directed the doctors to immediately provide necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured. The rescue work by the administration is continuing unabated. The local administration and emergency services are working with full readiness. I pray to the Lord to grant the departed souls a place in his supreme abode, give the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense loss and provide speedy recovery to the injured.", posted CM Bhajan Lal on social media platform X.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:15 IST, December 20th 2024