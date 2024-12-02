Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for controversial statement against bureaucrats

Jaipur: A Congress MLA in Rajasthan was booked for allegedly making a controversial statement against bureaucrats, officials said on Monday.

Abhimanyu Poonia, the Sangaria MLA and state president of the Youth Congress, had taken out a motorcycle rally and held a public meeting in Barmer district on November 30.

While addressing the meeting, he had said, "If an officer troubles you too much, then the youngsters are strong, they can beat up the officer. Then we will deal with it." On Monday, Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar instructed Superintendent of Police (Barmer) Narendra Singh Meena to take legal advice and register a case.

After this, an FIR was registered at Sedwa police station that will be investigated by the CID-CB.