Elderly Couple Finally Ties Knot After 70 Years Of Living Together In Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Jaipur: An unconventional and heartwarming celebration left everyone awestruck, as an elderly couple from Rajasthan finally tied the knot after living together for a surprising 70 years. The 95-year-old groom, Rama Bhai Angari, and his 90-year-old bride, Jivali Devi, from Galander village in Dungarpur district, got hitched in a traditional wedding ceremony that was attended by thousands of excited villagers.

The couple, who have four sons and two daughters, all of whom have successful careers, decided to formalise their relationship after seven decades of living together. Their children, who include government employees, teachers, and farmers, were overjoyed at the decision and threw themselves into organising a magnificent celebration.

The wedding ceremony was a grand affair, complete with traditional rituals, music, and dance. The bride and groom were treated to a haldi ceremony, mehndi application, and a lively DJ party, which they thoroughly enjoyed. The couple's children ensured that every detail was systematically planned, from the seven pheras to serving the guests.

The wedding was attended by a large gathering of villagers, who were visibly moved by the couple's love story. They took photos and videos of the event and the couple, which quickly went viral on social media.

The villagers, overjoyed with the event, stated that Rama Bhai and Jivali Devi's love story certainly proved that love knows no age bounds, and also that live-in isn't a modern era concept. Despite living together for 70 years without formalising their relationship, the couple's bond remains strong. Their children, who are all successful in their respective careers, were overwhelmed with joy at their parents' decision to get married.

The couple's family members are thrilled to see their parents so happy and content. "Our parents' love story is an inspiration to us all," said one of their sons, adding that their family was delighted to be a part of the special moment in their parents' lives.

The elderly couple's wedding reminded the present generation that it's never too late to celebrate love and commitment.