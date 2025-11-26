Rajasthan: Fire Erupts at Kota EV Showroom; Electric Bikes Reduced to Ashes

Rajasthan: More than 50 electric vehicles were burnt after a massive fire broke out in an electric vehicle showroom in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officials said the blaze, which spread rapidly through the premises, is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit.

Four fire engines from the Kota fire department were dispatched to the scene and firefighters worked for over an hour to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring establishments.

Visuals from the scene showed fire personnel battling rising flames, while onlookers helped pull out half-burnt electric bikes and scooters from the showroom to limit losses. Despite these efforts, many EV two-wheelers were completely charred.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said they have registered a case and begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

