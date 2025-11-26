Updated 26 November 2025 at 16:14 IST
Rajasthan: Fire Erupts at Kota EV Showroom; Electric Bikes Reduced to Ashes
A massive fire at a Kota EV showroom destroyed over 50 electric vehicles; firefighters controlled the blaze within an hour. No injuries were reported, and police have launched an investigation into the suspected short circuit.
- India News
- 1 min read
Rajasthan: More than 50 electric vehicles were burnt after a massive fire broke out in an electric vehicle showroom in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday morning, police said.
Officials said the blaze, which spread rapidly through the premises, is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit.
Four fire engines from the Kota fire department were dispatched to the scene and firefighters worked for over an hour to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring establishments.
Visuals from the scene showed fire personnel battling rising flames, while onlookers helped pull out half-burnt electric bikes and scooters from the showroom to limit losses. Despite these efforts, many EV two-wheelers were completely charred.
Advertisement
Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
Police said they have registered a case and begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.
Advertisement
More details are expected as the investigation progresses.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 16:14 IST