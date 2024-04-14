Updated June 13th, 2022 at 07:48 IST
Rajasthan: Man jumps into Pichola lake in Udaipur, rescue operation on
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Udaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) A man allegedly jumped in the famous Pichola lake here on Sunday, police said.
Rakesh Batra (40), a resident of University Road here, was on a boat ride when he suddenly took off his life jacket and allegedly jumped into the lake leaving others onboard stunned, they said.
According to police, Batra is a businessman and had suffered losses due to which he was under depression for the last two years.
A rescue operation is underway and divers are trying to find him, they said. PTI SDA RHL
