Rajasthan Police Encounter 3 Illegal Sand Miners In Dholpur, Constable Injured

Dholpur: A police constable sustained a bullet injury in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district after an encounter erupted between the police team and the alleged members of an illegal sand mining gang. The exchange of fire occurred on Tuesday during which the police managed to nab three accused involved in illegal sand mining. The encounter occurred in the Rajakhera area, where the Supreme Court has banned sand mining due to the presence of the Gharial sanctuary.

According to police, a constable sustained a bullet injury in the shoulder during the exchange of fire. The incident began when a police patrolling team received information about a tractor-trolley transporting illegal sand. As the police chased the tractor, a motorcycle rider escorting the vehicle fired at the police patrol car.

The police managed to apprehend three individuals involved in the illegal sand mining operation during a search operation that followed the chase. The trio was shot in the leg during the encounter. The arrested individuals were allegedly part of a "mafia" involved in transporting illegal sand from Rajakheda to Agra.