Rajasthan Suffers Scorching Heat, Barmer Hits 46.9°C
Jaipur: Heat conditions have intensified in Rajasthan with the maximum temperature reaching 46.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the weather department said on Saturday.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, most parts of the state have been experiencing intense heat for the last many days and this phase will continue for another week.
During this period, warnings of strong heatwaves in many areas have been issued, it said.
Apart from Barmer, the maximum temperatures recorded include 46.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 46.3 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 46.2 degrees Celsius in Jalore, Jaisalmer, Karauli, and Ganganagar, 46.1 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar), 45.9 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 45.8 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, and 45.5 degrees Celsius in Kota, Churu and Bikaner, the centre said.
