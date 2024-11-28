Rajasthan Wall Collapse: 3 Workers Killed, 1 Injured in Jalore District

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Three workers were killed and another injured when a wall collapsed on them during construction work at a school in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Poshana village under Sayla police station area, they said.

The four workers were buried under the debris of a wall that was under construction at the Government Higher Secondary School, police added.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Mohan Lal, Bhaira Ram and Biram Ram were pronounced dead. The injured worker, Jagdish, is out of danger, police said.