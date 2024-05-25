Updated May 25th, 2024 at 21:27 IST
Video Captures Horrific Fire At Rajkot Gaming Zone, Several Dead
At least 20 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city
Rajkot (Gujarat): At least 20 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, police said.
Rescue operations are underway at the affected Rajkot TRP gaming zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.
Watch Rajkot Game Zone Fire:
The blaze erupted at around 5 pm at a fibre dome for gaming activities and several persons including children were playing games when the blaze erupted, officials said.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations in the Rajkot fire incident.
