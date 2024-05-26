Advertisement

Rajkot: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to investigate the Rajkot game zone fire incident conducted a meeting with the local administration in the wee hours of Sunday. As many as 27 people, including children, lost their lives whereas three others sustained injuries after a massive blaze swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing on Saturday evening.

Since the bodies of victims were charred beyond recognition, DNA samples of the deceased and their relatives who claimed them were collected to establish their identity, news agency PTI reported. On Sunday morning, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the incident site at Nana-Mava road and the hospital where the injured were admitted.

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reach AIIMS, Rajkot to meet the injured of the TRP Gaming Zone fire incident.



A fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, yesterday, which claimed the lives of 27 people. pic.twitter.com/BYeoEgKYti — ANI (@ANI)

So far, police have arrested four people in connection with the case including the manager and the owner of the game zone. Four children under the age of 12 were among those 27 killed in the fire incident.

SIT to Submit Report Within 72 Hrs

The five-member SIT team has been asked to submit a report to the state govt within 72 hours. The probe team reached Rajkot late on Saturday night and held a meeting with the local administration. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also reached Rajkot late on Saturday night and attended the meeting.

"The prime minister has sought the information of the incident from the chief minister and has expressed grief. The PM has directed that strong action be taken against the culprits," news agency PTI quoting him as saying.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinayak Patel said the health condition of the three injured people was stable. He added that the chances of the toll rising are unlikely. "The bodies are charred beyond recognition, and we have completed the process of collecting the DNA samples of the bodies and the relatives who have claimed them so that the identity of the deceased can be established. The death toll is not likely to rise any further," he said.

The ADGP Trivedi-led SIT includes Commissioner, Technical Education, BN Pani; Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Gandhinagar, HP Sanghvi; Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad, JN Khadia; and Superintending Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department, MB Desai.

The exact cause behind the deadly blaze is not yet known.

Prez Murmu, PM Modi Condoles Deaths; 4L Ex Gratia for Kin of Deceased

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have expressed grief over the tragic incident.

PM Modi also spoke to CM Bhupendra Patel on Saturday to enquire about the rescue and relief efforts. The CM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured.

In the wake of the fire tragedy, the DGP has directed the commissioners of police and superintendents of police to inspect all the game zones in the state and close those running without fire safety permission.

