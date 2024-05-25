Advertisement

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted that he is “extremely distressed” after the fire tragedy that killed 24 people and injured several in Rajkot, Gujarat. The fire occurred at the TRP Mall Gaming Zone in the city on Saturday.

“Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” said PM Modi on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also posted a message on X, saying rescue and relief operations are on at the location.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," Patel wrote on X.

રાજકોટમાં ગેમ ઝોનમાં સર્જાયેલી આગની દુર્ઘટનામાં તત્કાલ બચાવ અને રાહત કામગીરી માટે મહાનગરપાલિકા અને વહીવટી તંત્રને સૂચનાઓ આપી છે. ઇજાગ્રસ્ત લોકોને તાત્કાલિક સારવાર મળે તે માટેની વ્યવસ્થાઓને અગ્રતા આપવા પણ સૂચના આપી છે. — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp)

The injured have been shifted to the Rajkot Civil Hospital. The gaming zone owner, Yuvraj Singh Solanki, has been taken into police custody.

Early reports said as many as 26 fire tenders were engaged in dousing the fire and rescue operations.

The Rajkot Police are trying to identify the charred bodies from the around 20 that have been pulled out, according to Raju Bhargava, Commissioner of Police, Rajkot.

“A fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have been recovered and they have been sent to the hospital for further investigation. Investigations will be carried out. The gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here,” Bhargava told ANI.