Advertisement

Rajkot: Some serious lapses have come to the fore in the Rajkot Fire Tragedy incident that occurred on Saturday, as revealed to Republic by the Chief Fire Officer. A gaming zone in the TRP Mall in Rajkot, Gujarat city caught fire, leading to the deaths of at least 24 people and injuring several others. Many of the dead are reported to be children.

Police are trying to identify the deceased from the charred bodies, even as there is talk of DNA tests being carried out for identification.

Advertisement

Probe reveals serious lapses

The preliminary investigation in the Rajkot tragedy has revealed that even though the fire equipment was present at the mall and the gaming zone, it was not in working condition. Moreover, the Chief Fire Officer told Republic that there was no Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the safety conditions.

Advertisement

#EXCLUSIVE | Rajkot's Chief Fire Officer speaks to Republic on gaming zone fire incident, says NOC was not issued for the TRP Gaming Zone.



Tune in here for the latest updates: https://t.co/CRfjubcuSf#Rajkot #Gujarat #Rajkotfire #TPGamingZone #RajkotGamingZoneFire pic.twitter.com/dANjkS5T0w — Republic (@republic)

The Chief Fire Officer added that there was no permission for rides at the gaming zone. Further, “no application ever came to Fire Services, Rajkot”, said the officer.

Advertisement

The District Collector said that a majority of the victims of the TRP Mall Gaming Zone Fire in Rajkot were children.

Gujarat CM forms SIT, announces Rs 4 lakh to families of deceased

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a post on X today, "Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured."

He announced a Rs 4 lakh compensation for families of victims, and informed of a special investigation team being formed in the case.

Advertisement

“The fire tragedy in Rajkot is heart-wrenching. I express my heartfelt condolences to the persons who lost their lives in this incident and their families. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the injured. It is very important to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. Any kind of negligence will not be entertained in this event. In this regard, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and assigned to investigate the entire incident,” tweeted the CM in Gujarati.

રાજકોટમાં આગની દુર્ઘટના હૃદય કંપાવનારી છે. આ ઘટનામાં જીવ ગુમાવનાર વ્યક્તિઓ અને તેમના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે આત્મીય સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. ઈજાગ્રસ્તો સત્વરે સાજા થાય તેવી ઈશ્વરને પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.



રાજ્ય સરકાર મૃતકોના પરિવારજનોને રૂપિયા ૪ લાખ અને ઈજાગ્રસ્તોને રૂપિયા ૫૦ હજારની સહાય… — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp)

The CM further said, “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with me regarding the incident of fire in Rajkot and learned the details of the incident and expressed his grief over this. They have also directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident and take strict action against the culprits.”

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઇ મોદીએ રાજકોટમાં સર્જાયેલી આગની ઘટના સંદર્ભમાં મારી સાથે ટેલીફોનીક વાતચીત કરીને ઘટનાની વિગતો જાણી હતી અને આ અંગે દુ:ખની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી હતી. તેઓએ આ દુઘર્ટનાની સંપૂર્ણ તપાસ કરીને કસૂરવાર લોકો સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવા માટે પણ દિશાનિર્દેશ આપ્યા… — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp)

Further probe is on in the case.