Rajkot: On Saturday, a deadly fire broke out in Rajkot's TRP Gaming Zone that claimed the lives of 27, including nine kids. Several others sustained critical injuries. In the recent development into the incident, after owner Yuvraj Singh, three more arrests have been made including the managers, supervisor and another key member. Furthermore, the police are actively searching for other key staff members. Parents have claimed that their kids are still missing. The police are investigating the matter to identify the cause behind the fire and are still searching for missing people. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates:

Here are all the LIVE updates:

President Murmu Expresses Grief

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, May 26, expressed grief on the Rajkot fire incident and said, "I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued."

I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn)

CM Bhupendra Patel Reaches Fire Site

On Sunday, May 26, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reached the TRP fire zone to take stock of the situation after the massive fire broke out yesterday.

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at TRP game zone in Rajkot where a fire broke out yesterday claiming the lives of 27 people. pic.twitter.com/ivyU0rQ1XI — ANI (@ANI)

3 More Arrested, 7 Detained

The manager, Supervisor and one more key staff member at the Gaming Zone have been arrested. The owner, Yuvraj was held on Saturday. The hunt for other key members is underway, while the police have detained seven people.

SIT Holds Meeting; DNA Samples Collected For Identification:

On early Sunday, members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) held a meeting with the local administration. The five-member SIT formed by the Gujarat government, to conduct a thorough probe into the incident, submitted a report within 72 hours, and held a meeting with the local administration.

Additionally, the head of SIT, Director General of Police Subhash Trivedi, told reporters that the inquiry will begin immediately to find out those responsible for it and ensure no such incident is repeated in the future.

"We will go through all the aspects of the incident and investigate them thoroughly...We will work with commitment and complete honesty and integrity to provide justice to the children who have lost their lives," he said.

As the bodies were charred beyond recognition. The DNA samples of the bodies and the victim's relatives have been collected for identification of the deceased, officials said.

Four children under the age of 12 were among the 27 persons killed in the massive fire that swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing on Saturday evening, officials added.

Rs 4 Lakh Compensation Announced:

In a post on X, CM Patel announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the victims and informed the public that a special investigation team has been formed to look into the case.

"The fire tragedy in Rajkot is heart-wrenching. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. It is crucial to ensure such an incident does not happen again," it read.

PM Modi, EAM and Other Leaders Pay Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

"Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected," PM said in a tweet on X.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar:

"Deeply grieved at the loss of lives in the terrible fire in Rajkot. Our thoughts are very much with all those impacted by this tragedy," Jaishankar said in the post.

Major Glaring Lapses Come to the Fore

Amid the major fire that broke out in the TRP Gaming Zone, preliminary investigations revealed that although fire equipment was present at the mall and the gaming zone, it was not in working condition. Additionally, the equipment was new and had not been used, the Chief Fire Officer told Republic.

The senior official added that the gaming zone was built under a tin shed and no fire safety protocol was followed at the mall and the gaming zone.

During the investigations, it was also found that the TRP Mall gaming zone was a temporary structure made operational for this purpose. Meanwhile, it was also revealed no permission was granted for the gaming zone to operate rides and no application was ever submitted to Fire Services, Rajkot, so the operations were illegal.

