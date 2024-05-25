Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Nadda, Shah, Jaishankar & Other Leaders Condole Loss Of Lives

Breaking: At least 7 killed and several injured as massive fire breaks out at gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot | Image:ANI

New Delhi: Minutes after a massive fire engulfed TRP Mall Gaming Zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday, reactions from top leaders poured in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire tragedy in Gujarat's Rajkot and said the local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

At least 11 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Rajkot city in the evening, police said.

PM Modi said on X, "Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected." Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.

The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected. @Bhupendrapbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday said, "Deeply pained by the tragic fire accident in Rajkot. My deepest condolences are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local authorities are tirelessly providing all necessary support to those affected. May God give strength to the bereaved family to endure the pain during this difficult time. Om Shanti!"

Minister of External Affair S Jaishankar said, "Deeply grieved at the loss of lives in the terrible fire in Rajkot. Our thoughts are very much with all those impacted by this tragedy."

President Droupadi Murmu said, “I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “The news of the death of children and people due to fire in Rajkot is very sad.I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. 30 ICU beds have been prepared in AIIMS Rajkot for the best treatment of the injured. Along with this, instructions have also been given to AIIMS to provide full help.”

राजकोट में आग लगने से बच्चों एवं लोगों के मृत्यु की खबर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।



इस हादसे में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहन संवेदना प्रकट करता हूँ।



एम्स राजकोट में घायलों के उत्तम उपचार हेतु 30 ICU बेड तैयार किए गए हैं। साथ ही एम्स को पूरी मदद करने के निर्देश भी दिये हैं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@mansukhmandviya)

Speaking to ANI, Rajkot Commissioner of Police, Raju Bhargava said, “The fire is under control, and the rescue operations are ongoing.”

"Around 20 bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. A probe will be taken up after the rescue and dousing operations," the Commissioner said.

"The gaming zone is owned by a person named Yuvraj Singh Solanki. We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths that have occurred," he said.

"Further investigation will be taken up once we complete the rescue operations here," he added.

The exact reason behind the fire is not yet clear.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the civic body and the Rajkot district administration to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has also been instructed to prioritize arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," CM Patel said in a post on X.

According to officials, the temporary structure of the commercial establishment came down after the massive fire, trapping dozens of people under it.

Upon receiving information, a team of fire tenders and officials reached the spot and started an operation to rescue people trapped underneath.

The collapse of the structure also made it difficult for fire department officials to carry out the dousing operation.

"We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure collapsed due to wind velocity," said the officer.