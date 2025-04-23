Perpetrators, Actors Behind Scenes Will Soon See Loud, Clear Response: Rajnath's Clear Cut Message On Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a strong and clear statement warned the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack that the government will not just punish those committed the act but also reach out to actors who were behind the scenes.

Rajnath Singh minced no words in acknowledging that the terrorists targeted a particular religion and assured the countrymen that they will soon see a loud and clear response.

“Yesterday, in Pahalgam, targeting a particular religion, terrorists executed a cowardly act, in which we lost many innocent lives... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country,” Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

"We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones...," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister earlier chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force's Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and other officials, discussing the security situation in the region.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Amit Shah tours Pahalgam terror attack site of Baisaran meadow

Amit Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence.

Before heading to Pahalgam, Union Home Minister paid tribute to the victims with a heavy heart during a poignant ceremony and met with the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance, who is in India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

US ready to provide all assistance in joint fight against terrorism, says JD Vance

He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. He expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. The Prime Minister thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity.

At least 5-6 terrorists carried out targeted killings of tourists in Pahalgam after they opened fire on 30-40 civilians who were visiting the valley during vacations, however, their stay in Jammu and Kashmir ended in a tragedy.