Rajnath Singh Confirms 3 Terrorists Killed In Operation Mahadev Were From Lashkar Proxy, TRF

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday confirmed that the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were members of the banned terrorist organization, The Resistance Front (TRF), which initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later retracted its statement.

During his address in the Rajya Sabha, he said, "I congratulate the Indian Army and other security forces through this House for their success in eliminating three TRF terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. This is the same TRF whose terrorists brutally killed 26 innocent and blameless people in the Poonch area on April 22."

In a major diplomatic win for India, the US Department of State on July 17 designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based terror outfit closely linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The Defence Minister also lauded the armed forces for the successes of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

"The role of our armed forces and other security forces in ensuring India's internal and external security cannot be praised enough," Singh said.

He further reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

"The purpose of this operation was to destroy terrorist hideouts and send a clear message that India maintains zero tolerance for terrorism. On the morning of May 10, when the Indian Army targeted multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan suffered massive losses. The operation was halted not by our DGMOs but by Pakistan's. It was stopped by Pakistan's DGMOs on the condition that it would not be considered terminated. If Pakistan commits another act of terrorism in the future, we will not hesitate to resume the operation," said Singh.

"Operation Sindoor should not be viewed only in the context of the present, but its role is also highly important in shaping India's future," he added.

The Defence Minister accused the previous Congress led government of watching "spectacle" when terrorists used to carry out attacks on the country. In a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, the Defence Minister said that India should no longer be considered a soft power. He made it clear that the country will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will give a befitting reply to terrorists.

"Terrorists had considered India a soft state. For them, carrying out a terrorist attack on India had become a low-cost, high-return affair. Two or four of their novice recruits would come, harm our citizens, and leave. Previous governments quietly watched this spectacle, which is why terrorists thought India had become a soft state."

"Some people think that since Pakistan has nuclear weapons, we should only negotiate with them. Because of this nuclear bluff, we have lost countless civilians. Our vision is that we will respond to a brick with a stone."