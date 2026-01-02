Updated 2 January 2026 at 22:37 IST
Rajnath Singh Flags 'White-Collar Terrorism', Cites Red Fort Terror Blast Caused By a Doctor; Says Education Must Impart Character
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cited the academic qualifications of the Red Fort blast accused and stressed that education should aim not only at professional success but also at fostering good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality to promote social harmony.
- India News
- 2 min read
Udaipur, Rajasthan: Flagging alarming trends like "white-collar terrorism" where even highly educated individuals like doctors are involved in criminal activities, as in the suicide car bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasised the importance of an education system that instils "good values and character" alongside knowledge.
At least 15 people were killed, and several others were injured in the Red Fort terror attack caused by a suicide car bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi, on November 10, 2025. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested several others, including three more doctors - Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed and Dr Shaheen Saeed for their alleged involvement in the blast.
"Any education system that does not impart humility, character, and moral values along with knowledge cannot be considered successful... Even highly educated people are involved in criminal activities. Today, alarming trends like white-collar terrorism are emerging, where highly educated individuals act against society and the nation. Who carried out the Delhi bomb blasts? Doctors.... It is essential that, along with knowledge, there be good values and character," Singh said.
Addressing the 104th Foundation Day of Bhupal Nobel University in Udaipur, he further stressed that education should aim not only at professional success but also at fostering good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality to promote social harmony.
Advertisement
"This forces us to engage in self-reflection. The purpose of education is not merely professional success, but also the development of good conduct, ethics, and a humane personality. This helps promote harmony in society," he stressed
He also noted that the country is witnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with technologies like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning transforming lives and work patterns.
Advertisement
"We are witnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As a result, the technological landscape is also changing. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and many other technologies are transforming our lives and the way we work," Singh added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 22:37 IST