Rajnath Singh Meets Defence Ministers of Fiji And South Sudan

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Fijian counterpart Pio Tikoduadua on Sunday and discussed ways and means to further deepen defence cooperation.

They also agreed to institutionalise India-Fiji Joint Working Group (JWG) on defence cooperation. The meeting took place in Bengaluru on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 that kicks off from Monday.

"Had an appreciative meeting with the Defence Minister of Fiji, Mr Pio Tikoduadua in Bengaluru. Discussed ways and means to further deepen defence cooperation. We agreed to institutionalise the India-Fiji Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation," Singh posted on X.

Tikoduadua, after arriving in Bengaluru, wrote on X, "Fiji and India share a long history of collaboration and we hope to further our relationship." In a separate post on the social media platform, Singh said he also met with the defence minister of South Sudan and they reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation.

"Met with the Defence Minister of South Sudan Lt Gen Chol Thon J Balok on the sidelines of AERO India 2025. We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation including the UN peacekeeping cooperation," the Union minister said.