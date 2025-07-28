Rajnath Singh’s Frame-By-Frame Account Of How Armed Forces Destroyed Pakistan Terror Camps In 22 Minutes of Op Sindoor

New Delhi: In a fiery speech in Lok Sabha today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India successfully neutralised all attacks by Pakistan and that no vital Indian military assets were harmed during the hostilities that followed the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.

Initiating the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath said, “I feel proud when I say this, that our defence systems, counter drone systems, and electronic equipment completely foiled Pakistan's attack. Pakistan could not hit any of the targets, and no important asset was damaged. Our security arrangements were quite vigorous. We stopped every attack. For this, I commend the brave Indian armed forces, who put water on each plan of the enemies."

Nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan were targeted in precision strikes carried out by Indian forces, Rajnath said. These attacks killed over 100 terrorists, their trainers, and handlers.

He outlined the timeline of the confrontation, revealing that on May 8, Indian forces carried out precision strikes on Pakistani air defence systems and sensor networks.

"On 8 May 2025, selected Pakistani air defence system, and sensor network were targeted with precision guided missiles. We were totally focused on self defence, neither was it provocative," he said.

He described Pakistan's escalating aggression over several days, culminating on May 10 at around 1:30 AM, when Pakistani forces deployed drones, long-range missiles, and electronic warfare to target key Indian military installations.

"Attacks by Pakistan started from 7 May and continued, and on May 10 around 1:30 AM Pakistan used drones, long range missiles and other weapons. They also used electronic warfare technologies, on their target was Indian Air Force's air bases, and military Cantts," the Defence Minister said.

The Defence Minister stated that Indian forces responded by targeting multiple Pakistani military bases, including Chaklala, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Rahim Yaar Khan, Jacobabad, Sukh, and Bhalari.

"The Indian armed forces on the Western front, targeted Pakistani air bases, command and control systems, military infrastructure, and our armed forces worked to make the mission successful. Our force targeted Chaklala, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Rahim Yaar Khan, Jacobabad, Sukh, and Bhalari big air bases, and the whole world saw the courage of the Indian forces," said Singh.

Emphasizing the careful planning that preceded the operation, Singh said the military had conducted an “in-depth study” to ensure terrorist targets were hit while avoiding civilian casualties.

"The entire operation was concluded within 22 minutes," he said.

As the House witnessed ruckus and multiple adjournments before the debate resumed at 2 PM, Singh urged Opposition MPs to rise above politics and acknowledge the bravery of the forces.

"To the Opposition too, at least now thump your hands to praise the Armed forces,” Rajnath urged the Opposition but got no response.