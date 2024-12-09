Published 16:44 IST, December 9th 2024
Chaos And Panic: People Jump Off Building as Massive Fire Engulfs Rajouri Garden Restaurant | VIDEO
Rajouri Garden Fire: Three individuals from the group—students and faculty—suffered fractures during their escape and are currently undergoing treatment.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a Jungle Jamboree restaurant in Rajouri on Monday, putting the lives of 50 students and faculty members at risk. The group was attending a Management and Accounting Class (MAC) in an adjacent building when the flames erupted.
Republic World has accessed an exclusive video showing several individuals jumping to safety as the fire spread rapidly. The video showed the chaos and urgency of the situation, with some managing to escape through windows and emergency exits.
Authorities have cordoned off the site and launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. As of now, no fatalities have been reported, however, the incident has raised concerns about fire safety standards in the vicinity.
Fire at Restaurant in Rajouri
"We received a fire call regarding a fire in Jungle Jamboree Restaurant near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said. Thick smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the shopkeepers.
Sources said there were more than 20 people at the time of the incident.
"It was around 2 pm, when many local shopkeepers witnessed black smoke billowing from Jungle Jamboree restaurant. We immediately informed the police and fire brigade teams. More than 25 people jumped from the open sitting area to a nearby building's terrace to save their lives," a shopkeeper, Ghanshyam Agarwal, said.
Updated 16:45 IST, December 9th 2024