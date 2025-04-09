Ram Darbar At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir To Open For Devotees From June 6

Ayodhya: A year after Lord Ram's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir , the temple is set to witness the installation of a ‘Ram Darbar’ during a three-day ceremony scheduled for next month. Devotees will be able to offer prayers at the Ram Darbar starting June 6, temple officials announced on Wednesday.

The installation of idols at the Ram Darbar will take place on the first floor of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Nripendra Mishra, head of the Ram Temple construction committee, has confirmed the installation of the Ram Darbar.

However, he clarified that the event should not be referred to as ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ emphasising that it will be a relatively low-key affair compared to the grand consecration ceremony held on January 22, 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in the Ram Mandir.

Before performing the Pran Pratishtha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underwent a 11-day ‘anusthan ’ – special ritual – during which he used to sleep on the floor and only had coconut water.

The installation ceremony of the idols in the Ram Darbar will witness rituals including Jal-vas, Anna-vas, Aushadhi-vas and Shaiyya-vas, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera General Secretary Champat Rai informed reporters.

Post the installations of idols at the Ram Mandir, the event will mark the completion of Ram Temple’s construction which began in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

In a statement, Nripendra Mishra said that the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram took place in 2024 on the ground floor and now is the turn of Raja Ram — Ram as a King — whose idol will be placed at the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple.

Idols of Lord Ram’s brothers and goddess Sita will arrive in Ayodhya and installed in the Ram Darbar on May 23.

The installation ceremony at the Ram Darbar will include several rituals but not at the scale of the one performed during the Pran Pratishtha, on January 22, 2024. The rituals will conclude on June 5 and the Ram Darbar will be opened for devotees from June 6.