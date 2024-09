Published 15:03 IST, September 24th 2024

Ram Lalla Dons Dress with Uttarakhand's Aipan Art, CM Dhami Calls it a 'Blessed Moment' for State

The statue of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya has been adorned with a dress made of mulberry silk and embellished with Uttarakhand's traditional Aipan art.