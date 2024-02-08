Advertisement

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The consecration of the Ram Temple will be accompanied by the enchanting sound of 1,111 conch shells during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Unprecedented Celebration:

According to sources, this ceremony will witness an unparalleled display of cultural richness as conch shells in such massive numbers have never been simultaneously blown in any event before. The resounding echoes are expected to carry far and wide, creating a spectacle that will be etched in the memories of the attendees.

Symbolism and Tradition:

Drawing inspiration from the pages of the Ramayana, officials shared that the celebration aims to replicate the grandeur with which the birth of Sri Ram was celebrated. The act of blowing conch shells, a symbol of joy and auspiciousness, will be a central element in expressing happiness during the 'Pran Pratishtha.'

The organizers aspire to recreate the festive atmosphere that marked the Treta Yuga, ensuring the historic event is imbued with spiritual significance and cultural resonance.

Timely Conch Shell Symphony:

Scheduled to commence at 12.20 p.m., the conch shells will harmonize their melodious notes as the ceremony unfolds, continuing until the conclusion of the mahurat. The synchronized blowing of conch shells is anticipated to create a profound auditory experience, resonating with the spirituality embedded in Ayodhya's cultural tapestry.

Grand Yagna by 21,000 Priests:

In anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a grand yagna has been planned, set to be performed by 21,000 priests. This sacred ritual, spanning from January 14 to January 25, is expected to pave the way for a spiritually charged atmosphere, preparing the grounds for the consecration ceremony.