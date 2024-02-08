English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Ram Mandir: Ayodhya to echo with the resounding harmony of 1,111 conch shells - Details here

The consecration of the Ram Mandir will be accompanied by the enchanting sound of 1,111 conch shells during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22

Rishi Shukla
Ayodhya to echo with the harmony of 1,111 conch shells
Ayodhya to echo with the harmony of 1,111 conch shells | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The consecration of the Ram Temple will be accompanied by the enchanting sound of 1,111 conch shells during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Unprecedented Celebration:

Advertisement

According to sources, this ceremony will witness an unparalleled display of cultural richness as conch shells in such massive numbers have never been simultaneously blown in any event before. The resounding echoes are expected to carry far and wide, creating a spectacle that will be etched in the memories of the attendees.

Symbolism and Tradition:

Advertisement

Drawing inspiration from the pages of the Ramayana, officials shared that the celebration aims to replicate the grandeur with which the birth of Sri Ram was celebrated. The act of blowing conch shells, a symbol of joy and auspiciousness, will be a central element in expressing happiness during the 'Pran Pratishtha.' 

The organizers aspire to recreate the festive atmosphere that marked the Treta Yuga, ensuring the historic event is imbued with spiritual significance and cultural resonance.

Advertisement

Timely Conch Shell Symphony:

Scheduled to commence at 12.20 p.m., the conch shells will harmonize their melodious notes as the ceremony unfolds, continuing until the conclusion of the mahurat. The synchronized blowing of conch shells is anticipated to create a profound auditory experience, resonating with the spirituality embedded in Ayodhya's cultural tapestry.

Advertisement

Grand Yagna by 21,000 Priests:

In anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a grand yagna has been planned, set to be performed by 21,000 priests. This sacred ritual, spanning from January 14 to January 25, is expected to pave the way for a spiritually charged atmosphere, preparing the grounds for the consecration ceremony.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement